Mumbai Crime: Man lures 11-year-old girl with Rs 20, rapes her in Cuffe Parade

The Cuffe Parade police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after luring her with Rs 20. Police said the accused stays near the girl's home and also admitted to raping her sister a month ago.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a police officer said, "On Sunday, when the girl was alone at home the accused lured her by offering Rs 20 and called her to his home. He then allegedly raped the girl." The incident came to light when the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents in the evening, who then filed a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested on Sunday night.

Rajkumar Dongare, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station, said, "During interrogation, he admitted to raping the survivor’s nine-year-old cousin around a month ago. Hence, the police added additional sections in the case."

The accused was charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Dongare added, "We have arrested him on Sunday night and produced him in the court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody up to March 24 by the court."

