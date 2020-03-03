Mumbai Crime: Man makes 4,500 lewd calls to receptionist at Andheri five-star hotel, arrested

A 32-year-old Pune resident was arrested by the Sahar police on Saturday for allegedly making over 4,500 lewd phone calls to an Andheri-based five-star hotel since December last year.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Prasad Mane and works as an office boy at a college in Pune. He would call the hotel and ask the receptionist about its facilities and details. However, according to the police, he later began making calls to harass her. Even after the receptionist quit the job, he continued to make calls and ask for the woman.

Shashikant Mane, senior inspector of Sahar police station, said, "We discovered that the accused had made around 4,500 calls to the Andheri hotel and indulged in perverse talks with the staffers there. He would ask for a particular receptionist who worked with the hotel earlier."

The hotel staff informed the accused that the woman had left the job, but he continued to pass obscene comments at the other staff members of the hotel. The staff informed her about the incident, after which she approached the police. An FIR was filed under sections 354 (a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Based on the accused's phone calls, he was traced to Pune.

The officer said, "We suspect the accused may have harassed other women in a similar manner and are questioning him further. We are also analysing his call data records." The accused told the police that he had lent some money to the complainant and was calling to get it back. However, the complainant denied the claim. "We have seized the accused’s phone and two SIM cards and are awaiting his call details," said Abhijeet Jadhav, who is investigating the case.

