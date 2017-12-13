Mumbai Crime: Man makes hoax call warning of 'Chemical attack' to punish friend

The Mumbai Police this evening detained a 35-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call, warning of a 'chemical attack' during the Gujarat Assembly polls

A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sending a hoax message to PM Modi on his social media account, about a chemical attack during the Gujarat elections. Following probe, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) detained the accused, identified as Irshad Ansari, who is a resident of Mira Road and is in the construction business. Ansari had allegedly sent the hoax message, mentioning the name of one Nasir, whom he had a monetary dispute with.

The message reads, "I am being forced by Nasir to commit a very, very serious crime against the nation. I refused to give into the pressure because I love my nation with my soul."

When mid-day contacted Ansari before his detention, he said, "Nasir told me that I have to go to Gujarat and carry out a chemical attack, with the help of his people. He told me that he would arrange transportation and pay me a good sum. I refused the offer."

On probing the case, NIA found nothing suspicious. Investigations revealed that Ansari and Nasir allegedly had a business dispute, and he wanted to get even with the latter.

