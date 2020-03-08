Mumbai Crime: Man molests deaf-mute woman in Jogeshwari building lift, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Meghwadi police arrested a 50-year-old man for molesting a 40-year-old woman with speech and hearing impairment in Jogeshwari on Friday. A Hindustan Times report said the accused stays in the same society as the victim.

In statement to the police, the woman's mother alleged that the incident took place in the lift of their building. She said they were returning home from visiting the woman's father in the hospital and reached their complex. They entered the lift along with the accused.

The report said when the lift halted on the fourth floor the mother got out first. Meanwhile, the accused molested the 40-year-old. The woman told her mother about the incident and said the accused had molested her on two to three occasions in the past.

When the accused was confronted, he abused and threatened the parents. Police have filed an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

