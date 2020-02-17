Mumbai Crime: After molesting woman, man stalks her at sister-in-law's house at Antop Hill

The Antop Hill police recently arrested a 36-year-old man for stalking and molesting a 36-year-old woman.

Police said the accused, Sarvanasingh Balakvarasingh, is a resident of Antop Hill and is unemployed, a report in Hindustan Times read. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that on February 13, around 8.20am, she had gone to the market with her son and the accused allegedly took advantage of the crowd and tried to touch her.

In the report, a police officer said that after the woman ignored him, he touched her private parts. The accused fled the spot after she screamed. "The next day when she went to her sister-in-law’s house, she saw the same person standing outside. She alleged that the man stalked her on February 15 as well. Then the woman and her husband approached the police, following which a case was registered," the police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The Antop Hill police registered a case under sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till February 21.

