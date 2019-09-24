Mumbai crime: Man murders 50-year-old newly-married son in Navi Mumbai

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The police have arrested an 80-year-old man for allegedly killing his 50-year-old newly married son. The accused has been identified as Dhondiram Gaikwad. The murder was committed in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim Milind had separated from his first wife and was in a relationship with another woman whom he married on Sunday. Dhondiram was not happy with his son's second marriage but Milind did not pay heed to him.

According to Mumbai Mirror, The newly-married couple were sleeping when Dhondiram hit Milind repeatedly on his head with a wooden rod. A police officer said that he was not willing to accept the bride and was angry with him for not listening to him.

The accused surrendered himself at the police station after the murder and was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

