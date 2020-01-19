Mumbai Crime: Man nabbed for making fake government documents

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The crime branch arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly preparing bogus government documents from Goregaon, a police official informed on Saturday.

According to the report in The Times of India, the man, identified as Dayanand Pandey, was caught after a decoy customer was sent to the man, who asked him to make a fake voter’s identity card with an address of Mulund.

Pandey charged the official in disguise Rs 500 for preparing the bogus document, after which he was arrested from the spot.

The official also said that Pandey would also prepare bogus electricity bills, birth and death certificates, ration cards and domicile certificates among others. He has been remanded to police custody till January 22.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates