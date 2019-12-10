Mumbai Crime: Man molests pregnant woman in train at Andheri, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting a pregnant woman in the Andheri railway station while boarding a train’s specially-abled compartment. The accused was identified as Amrish Dhakan, a Borivli resident, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the police, the incident happened on Friday evening when Dhakan and the woman were boarding the train compartment reserved for specially-abled commuters during the peak hours. Taking advantage of the crowd, Dhakan molested the woman, who ignored him first. When he molested her again, the woman screamed and alerted other passengers who then caught him and later handed him over to the police.

Dhakan was arrested under section 354 A of Indian Penal Code, charging him of sexual harassment through physical contact and explicit sexual overtures, the police said. Adding that further probe of the case is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates