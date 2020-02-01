Search

Mumbai Crime: Three injured as man opens fire at two shops in Malad, flees spot

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 15:59 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The accused allegedly left extortion letters in both shops.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.
This image has been used for representational purposes only.

An unidentified man fired two rounds of bullets at a medical store and catering office in Kurar, Malad (East) around 1.30pm on Saturday. Three people were injured in the incident, and the accused allegedly left extortion letters in both shops.

The firing took place at Anand medical store in Bheemnagar, Kurar, and Rokadiya traders artificial jewellery shop in Shivaji Nagar area. While the accused has fled the scene, the Kurar police and local crime branch Unit 12 officials, including DCP DS Swamy, Zone 12, are on the spot local.

