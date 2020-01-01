Mumbai Crime: Man out on bail hurls 'desi bombs' at cops when they go to arrest him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 37-year-old man who was on the run after he got bail in a domestic abuse case was arrested on Tuesday from his home in Khoste village, Palghar.

Police said the accused Santoshi Yeshwant Shende hurled 'desi bombs' at them when they went to arrest him. However, they nabbed him with the help of 18 officers from the Palghar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal force and local police.

Police said, Shende was jailed after his wife had filed a domestic violence case against him three years ago. He got out on bail after his friend Narayn Bendga submitted a surety bond in court on his behalf.

However, Shende started skipping court hearings, after which the judge sent summons to Bengda. Fed up, Bengda withdrew the surety amount earlier this month. When Shende learnt about this, he became furious and assaulted Bendga on December 18.

Bengda then approached the Vikramgadh police and filed a complaint and the police registered a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They then went to Shende's home to arrest him, but Shende hurled 'desi bombs' at them and fled, a police officer.

The officer said after December 18, Shende had allegedly attacked several passersby too, suspecting them to be the police.

The Vikramgadh police then sought help of assistant police Inspector Mansingh Patil, ATS in-charge in Palghar. Patil met Palghar superintendent of police, Gaurav Singh, and formed a team of officers, and sniffer dogs to nab Shende.

"We went to his house again on Tuesday morning and surrounded it from all sides. The accused threw a gelatin bomb at us, and was preparing to throw more bombs, when we barged into his house and nabbed him," Patil said.

During the investigation, the police learnt that Shende was a member of a labour union and had earlier done some mining work, where he is suspected to have learnt bomb-making using gelatin stick.

"We have booked him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the IPC and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908," Patil said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates