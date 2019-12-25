Mumbai Crime: Man out on bail stalks woman and her family again

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hours after getting bail for stalking his 29-year-old female friend, 31-year-old event manager started making threatening calls and messages to the victim and her family. The accused has been identified as Nayan Tilwani who was granted bail by the magistrate court on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, the accused is known to her since 2011 while she was working with a private company in Malad. In 2012, she left the organisation and at the end of 2015, the accused and the complainant again came in contact through Facebook and they dated each other for a month. However, later she disconnected all contacts with him because of his drinking habits.

"In 2016, he proposed me for marriage but I refused as he was taking drugs and was alcoholic since then he started harassing me and once he came outside my home in an inebriated state. Despite the warning, he didn't listen and I informed the Malad police. The cops then registered non-cognisable offence and let him go with a warning, his family also apologised to me," the complainant told mid-day.

The complainant also said that since then he stopped harassing and stalking her but now again he has been making calls and messages. "Since the past few months, he again started stalking and making hundreds of calls to me and my entire family members throughout the day. He in fact started calling my friends who are known to him. With no options left, I reached out to police and registered FIR against him," she added.

The FIR was registered against Tilwani under section 354(d) by Amboli police, he was arrested and granted bail within 24 hours by the magistrate court.

"The accused was arrested under section 354(D) of IPC and was granted bail by the court," said Someshwar Kamthe senior PI Amboli police.

"Hours after getting the bail he again started making calls and messages with life threats to me and my family and told us to be ready for the consequences, I am going to register a complaint with the police again and how come he is out on bail within 24 hours? He is making continuous calls since Tuesday morning," the complainant added further.

