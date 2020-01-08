Mumbai Crime: Man plants camera in women's washroom of Khar office, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Khar police arrested a 37-year-old man for installing a camera in the women’s washroom following a complaint from one of his colleagues.

On January 7, a 37-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Khar police that someone had installed a camera in the women's washroom of her office. The police took cognisance in the matter and arrested Athar Hussain Saeed alias Danish (37), a resident of Malvani in Malad.

Athar was produced in Bandra court, on Wednesday. The police told the court that Athar had ordered the camera from an online shopping portal. They are yet to ascertain whether Athar filmed anyone from the camera.

The police were seeking remand of Athar but the court granted bail to him on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. The advocate representing Athar, Rekha Mehta, while speaking to mid-day denied the allegations, calling them "false and fabricated", and maintained that his client did not do anything wrong or illegal.

