Mumbai Crime: Man poses as Aditya Thackeray's personal assistant, dupes student of lakhs

The victim was struggling to find a job due to poor marks in his third year results, further aggravated by the college's refusal to give him a course completion certificate

Posing as Yuva Sena leader, Aditya Thackeray's personal assistant, a man cheated an engineering student of RS 25 lakhs. The man had promised the student a job at the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation in exchange for the same.

The accused, identified as Suraj Kalav, contacted Deven Nagvekar in May last year. Kalav told Nagvekar that he could guarantee him a job in the BMC, under the ‘Shiv Sena’ quota. The victim was struggling to find a job due to poor marks in his third year results, further aggravated by the college's refusal to give him a course completion certificate.

Initially, the accused asked the student to pay Rs 25,000 for a training course and a further Rs 25,000 to get his course completion certificate from the college. However, Nagvekar and his aunt suspected something fishy and approached the police only to find that Kalav had been booked by the Cyber Cell for forgery.

A report in the Indian Express quotes a police officer of the Shivaji Park police station as having stated, "The accused claimed that the cyber cell had raided his office and seized his computer. He also claimed to Nagvekar that the cyber cell knew that Nagvekar was trying to get employment into the BMC using fraudulent means."

Upon being confronted, Kalav further scared Nagvekar into believing that he had gotten himself into trouble. The IE report further quotes the officer as having added, "The accused claimed that he could extricate Nagvekar from the trouble only if he paid off the authorities. In July 2017, the complainant paid Kalav Rs 25 lakh." A case of cheating and breach of trust has been filed against Kalav. He has been placed in the custody of the Dadar police.

