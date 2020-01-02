Search

Mumbai Crime: Man poses as customer, steals Rs 29,000 cell phone from store in Andheri

Published: Jan 02, 2020, 11:45 IST | Diwakar Sharma | Mumbai

The shopkeeper said that CCTV showed a man entering the shop and discreetly leaving with a mobile phone.

A screengrab of the CCTV footage.
A screengrab of the CCTV footage.

The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 29,000 from Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) on December 29.

The shopkeeper Bhavesh Gami told mid-day that all staff members were busy attending to customers when the incident took place.

"Around 3.55pm, a man entered the shop and everyone mistook him to be a team member of a mobile phone company. He pretended to be a customer and CCTV footage shows him leaving the shop with a mobile phone," Gami said.

Gami then filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police.

"We are trying to track the handset with the help of its IMEI number," a police officer from Oshiwara police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK