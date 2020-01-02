Mumbai Crime: Man poses as customer, steals Rs 29,000 cell phone from store in Andheri

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 29,000 from Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) on December 29.

The shopkeeper Bhavesh Gami told mid-day that all staff members were busy attending to customers when the incident took place.

"Around 3.55pm, a man entered the shop and everyone mistook him to be a team member of a mobile phone company. He pretended to be a customer and CCTV footage shows him leaving the shop with a mobile phone," Gami said.

Gami then filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police.

"We are trying to track the handset with the help of its IMEI number," a police officer from Oshiwara police station said.

