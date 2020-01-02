Mumbai Crime: Man poses as customer, steals Rs 29,000 cell phone from store in Andheri
The shopkeeper said that CCTV showed a man entering the shop and discreetly leaving with a mobile phone.
The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 29,000 from Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) on December 29.
The shopkeeper Bhavesh Gami told mid-day that all staff members were busy attending to customers when the incident took place.
"Around 3.55pm, a man entered the shop and everyone mistook him to be a team member of a mobile phone company. He pretended to be a customer and CCTV footage shows him leaving the shop with a mobile phone," Gami said.
Gami then filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police.
"We are trying to track the handset with the help of its IMEI number," a police officer from Oshiwara police station said.
