Mumbai Crime: Man poses as government staff, dupes ex-girlfriend of Rs 3.5 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the cyber police for allegedly creating a fake email account in the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and duping his ex-girlfriend of Rs 3.5 lakh.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, The accused had sent several emails to the 24-year-old financial adviser from the fake email account and cited various corporate law violations and non-payment of income tax. Because of this, she had to pay Rs 3.5 lakh as a penalty. The accused also threatened to conduct a police raid if the woman fails to pay money.

The woman later realised that the emails were fake and that her ex-boyfriend, Manish Rajesh Dubey had duped her. She then approached the police. An FIR was filed against Dubey. The police traced the IP address and got details of his emails and bank account. The accused was arrested on Friday afternoon.

A police officer said, "Traces of fake email account in the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs were found in the mobile phone seized from Dubey’s possession.”

The police suspect that the accused created more fake email accounts under the names of various government offices in order to cheat people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates