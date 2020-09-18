Mumbai crime: Man poses as industrialist, dupes foreign exchange firm of Rs 25 lakh

The Malad police registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly duping a city-based foreign exchange firm of Rs 25 lakh by posing as the owner of Montex Pen company.

According to police sources, on September 8, the accused called the foreign exchange company in Malad and asked for 27500 Euros (about Rs 25 lakh). He said he is sending a person with Indian currency to collect the money.

At around 6 pm, a man arrived at the JB Forex office to collect Euros, however he was not carrying the Indian currency for exchange.

“He said that his employer needs the Euros urgently as he is leaving for Chennai by 8 pm flight and his other colleague is bringing the Indian currency for exchange. He made the person in the forex office talk to a man, who said that he is stuck in traffic and will reach the office in 10 minutes with the Indian currency. Trusting them, the forex company person handed over 27500 Euros,” an officer from Malad police station said.

However, no one came with the Indian currency and their numbers were also switched off. Suspecting that he has been duped, the forex company person registered a complaint at Malad police station.

The partner of JB Forex private limited, Manish Kothari, told Mid-day, “I know the industrialist (Montex Pen company owner) very well as I have worked there for many years. The number from which we received the call for Euros was showing the name of the industrialist on Truecaller ID and he was speaking in Marwari language, so we believed that it was him.”

Police said that a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway.

