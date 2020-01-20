Mumbai Crime: Man posts bed for sale in online selling portal, loses Rs 48,999 to fraudster

A 40-year-old man has been allegedly duped around Rs 50,000 by a fraudster on product selling site in Mira Road on Sunday.

According to the police sources, the complaint, Harish Kochar, had posted a furniture for sale in an popular online selling portal. On Sunday, he received a call from a person who willing to buy an old bed.

The deal was finalized in Rs 13,000 and the caller sent an image of a QR code to Kochar through Whatsapp, asking him to scan to accept the payment. Once Kochar scanned the code, he was shocked to receive a message saying that Rs 13,000 was debited from his bank account instead of getting credited. He then immediately called the buyer and told him the problem he faced, adding that something might have gone wrong in the process. The buyer then sent another QR code and after accepting that the debited amount would be immediately credited to his account. An officer from Nayanagar police station said that Kochar repeated the process thrice but some amount was getting debited from his account instead of getting credited each time and ended up losing Rs 48,999 in total. Kochar also tried to send the QR code back to the buyer to get the amount back to his account, the officer added.

During the enquiry and in the statement given to the police, it was revealed that Kochar, a Kandivli resident, was into contractor business, along with his family. He was helping a friend in renovating his house in Mira Road for the last couple of weeks. After renovating his house, the friend told him about wanting to sell his old bed. Kochar advised him to put his bed for sale on an online selling portal to a good value. As the friend did not have an account on the portal, he asked Kochar to put the bed on sale.

"After Kochar filed a police complaint, we have registered the case under section 419, 420 of IPC and other sections of IT Act at Nayanagar police station (Thane Rural) and initiated the investigation," said another officer.

