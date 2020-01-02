Mumbai Crime: Man promises pilot's job to 72-yr-old's son, dupes him of Rs 3 lakh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Kandivli police have arrested a 45-year-old Versova resident for allegedly duping a senior citizen from Thane of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a job as a pilot. They suspect the man, who runs a job placement agency in Kandivli East, might have cheated others, too.

A former employee of Airports Authority of India, Mohan Indap, 72, was desperately trying to help his son secure a job and approached Chandrahas alias Chandu Ailu Naidu in 2016. Naidu told Indap that he has connections that would help his son get a pilot’s job. He asked the septuagenarian to pay R15 lakh for the job, said the police.

Indap, a resident of Kasarvadavli, saw a good future for his son and immediately paid Rs 3 lakh to Naidu, who assured him the job within a year. However, a year later, Naidu started ignoring Indap’s calls. When Indap demanded his money back, Naidu abused him and told him that no one can touch him as he has political connections, said the police.

After several calls and threats, Indap finally approached the Samta Nagar police on December 21. The police registered an FIR and arrested Naidu on December 23 as soon as he returned from a trip to Delhi.

The police have booked Naidu, who is in police custody till December 30, under 420 (cheating) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They are investigating if Naidu has cheated other job aspirants.

