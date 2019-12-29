Mumbai Crime: Man punches, bites cops on patrolling duty in Dongri, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Dongri police recently arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and biting two police personnel who were on patrol duty on Friday night.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Dawood Goyal, a resident of Dongri, a Hindustan Times report read.

On December 27, around 2.30am, police constable Indrajeet Angule, 33, was on patrol duty when he spotted two people fighting at Zakaria Masjid Street.

The report said Angule stopped his vehicle and intervened when Goyal, one of the persons involved in the fight, hit Angule.

An officer from Dongri police station said that Goyal shoved Angule due to which the latter fell on the road. "Goyal pinned him to the ground and sat on his chest and continued to hit him," the police officer said. The accused then bit Angule on the chest.

When a passerby, Mohammad Ali Abdul Merchant, came to Angule's aide, Goyal bit Merchant's right hand. The report said when another patrolling officer tried to help Angule, Goyal hit him on his nose.

He was later arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty); 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means); 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates