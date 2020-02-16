Mumbai Crime: Man pushed out of moving train for Rs 100, survives

A 25-year-old man survived after being pushed out of a moving Dombivli-bound train at Nahur station by two commuters who got into an altercation with him and demanded Rs 100 from him. The man, Amit Tak, was on his way to his home in Mulund (W) and had got into the luggage compartment of the train in which the two other commuters were travelling, The Times of India reported.

According to the FIR, Tak stated that the two commuters, not known to him and were seated in the luggage compartment demand Rs 100 from him, to which he refused and went on to stand on the footboard of the train. The commuters then followed Tak, argued with him and then pushed him out of the train when it slowed at Nahur station.

According to the police, Tak was traumatised by the incident and had left with his family after filed a complaint against the commuters. A case was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the two persons. A railway police officer from Kurla said that they are checking the CCTV footage to identify the commuters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates