Mumbai Crime: Man pushes colleague to death from fourth floor of under-construction building

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The Malad East police arrested a man for killing his colleague by pushing him four floors down to an empty lift duct following a minor argument. The man identified as Abhichandra Yadav, 28, who works as a labourer, had a minor argument with Abhishek Chauhan (28) after which he pushed him his death, The Times of India, reported.

The incident happened on Friday when Yadav was seated near the staircase on the fourth floor of the unlit building and Chauhan was climbing the stairs using the torchlight from his mobile phone.

Miffed by the light shining on his face, Yadav started an argument with the deceased after which he pushed him into the lift duct, killing him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates