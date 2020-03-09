Mumbai Crime: Man pushes college student out of train after she intervenes in fight

An 18-year-old college student was pushed out of a stationary local train in Mahim on Friday by a 25-year-old man while she was trying to break a fight between him and his transgender friend in a ladies coach. According to the police, the man, who has been arrested, was dating his transgender friend and had a fight with her two days ago, The Times of India reported.

On the day of the incident, the man, identified as Naushad Shaikh, spotted his transgender friend at a local train in Mahim railway station. He then got in, hurled abuses at her and started hitting her, to which other passengers objected.

The collegian, who was in the same coach with her cousin, intervened to break the fight between Shaikh and his friend. Shaikh then slapped the girl in a fit of rage and verbally abused her too. By then other passengers in the compartment started yelling at Shaikh while he was about to flee, when the collegian blocked his way at the door.

Shaikh then pushed the girl out of the train, causing her to fall on the platform. While Shaikh was about to flee from the spot, the passengers in the train raised an alarm and a Maharashtra Security Force personnel caught him.

The girl told the police that she sustained minor injuries on her knee and elbow.

