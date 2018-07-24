Mumbai Crime: Man rams his Jaguar into 10 cars, injures 2 in Andheri

A cloth shop owner in the area said, "The moment the car was seen dashing other cars, people not only stopped the vehicle, but also beat up the driver black and blue

The damaged Jaguar that rammed into several cars in the old MHADA colony at Andheri West. Pic/Rane Ashish

On Monday evening, a man dashed his speeding Jaguar into more than 10 vehicles at the old MHADA colony in Andheri West, injuring two people. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm. A cloth shop owner in the area said, "The moment the car was seen dashing other cars, people not only stopped the vehicle, but also beat up the driver black and blue. Their anger did not subside there, they also completely smashed the Jaguar's exteriors."

Rakesh Jhinjhutiya, who was passing by the spot, said, "I saw the Jaguar car travelling into almost every lane of the colony and dashing several cars." He added that others saw several syringes inside the car, a few of which were empty, while others were filled with some liquid. Passers-by Rakesh and Aksh Singh, along with a few others on two-wheelers, chased the driver and stopped him near society number 47. The two injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. Meanwhile, a team from the Versova police station arrived at the spot and took the driver to Cooper hospital.

Zone DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya said that the driver of the Jaguar, identified as Hitesh Golchha, was highly intoxicated. Onlookers also said that prior to the accident, Golchha was seen assaulting a man in the compound of the Sahyog building, situated near the RTO lane. Dahiya added that they've learnt about the two injured, who have suffered minor injuries. He said it is possible that more people were hurt in the incident.

The car has been towed from the spot. An officer said the procedure is on to file an FIR, and the driver might get booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code involving rash driving and injuring people.

