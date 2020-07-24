Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 13-year-old niece, jailed for six years

A 33-year-old man was convicted by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Dindoshi to six years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl, who was employed to take care of his child. The court also slapped with a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

According to the Times of India, the girl started living with her mother's cousin in 2013 after her father passed away in 2007 and her family was struggling financially. The man would sexually assault the girl after his wife would leave for work. The accused would also threaten the girl against telling anyone about the assault, due to which she initially remained quiet. When her mother sensed something amiss, she brought the girl back home after which she confided in her about the assault.

The girl’s family then approached the police and filed a complaint. The man was arrested on May 22, 2013, and granted bail in October 2014. In the court, the girl and her mother identified the accused.

When the defence cross-examined, the mother and daughter denied the suggestion that they had framed the accused following a quarrel. They also denied the suggestion that the girl was not employed in the accused’s house.

