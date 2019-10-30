Mumbai Crime: Man rapes daughter, gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment

A 45-year old man was convicted by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court. The man got ten years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 14-year old daughter in 2013.

The matter came to light when the victim ran away from home after two years as her father raped her again, according to a report in The Times of India. The police found her wandering on the streets and sent her to a children's home where she narrated her ordeal in 2015.

The court refuted the version which was narrated by one of the defence witnesses and her mother's who said that she was troubled and had spent a month in a remand home for stealing a phone and laptop in 2013.

The court said that the mother's claim was falsely implicated. "Evidence of the prosecutrix (minor) inspires confidence. There is no reason for her to falsely implicate her father in such a serious offence. Thus, prosecution succeeded to prove beyond all reasonable doubt that accused committed rape on the victim, who was a child then."

The accused was fined for Rs 10000, which will be paid to the survivor as compensation. The court also said that a copy of the judgement was to be forwarded to the district legal services authority for just and reasonable compensation under Manodharya and Victim Compensation Scheme for rehabilitation.

When the incident was reported to the police, the minor was 17-years-old. She said that she had been living in the city with her father, sister and aunt since childhood while her mother and siblings lived in their home town.

She said that in 2013, her sister was sent to their mother. The minor revealed that in 2013, she had stolen a laptop and mobile phone from the house. She said that she was sent to a reformation home for a month but later her father brought her back.

She said that her father would come home drunk and one night, when her aunt was sleeping inside the room, he gagged and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. She added that he tried to do the same thing the next day which is when she tried to go to her hometown. She got to Kalyan railway station and stayed there. The police found her there in 2015 and sent her to a children's home in Dongri. She narrated her ordeal to social workers when she was sent to another home. An FIR was registered and the accused was booked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates