Mumbai Crime: Man rapes daughter, threatens to set her on fire in Andheri; arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Andheri for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter. The alleged incident took place on September 14 when nobody was home, the victim said. The accused also threatened the minor girl that he would set her on fire if she reveals about the incident to anyone, a police official said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a police officer said, "On September 24, we received a complaint from the survivor, following which we arrested the accused." In her statement to the police, the victim said that her mother had died in 2016 and she used to stay with her father and elder brother, who is 18-years-old. The survivor further said that after her mother's death, her father molested her multiple times.

The incident came to light after the victim, who was scared to approach the police, revealed the ordeal to one of her neighbours, who took her to the police station to register a complaint.

The Andheri police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (2) (F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

