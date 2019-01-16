Mumbai Crime: Man rapes niece multiple times after he impregnates her

crime

Although the 44-year-old accused from Bandra claimed that the victim was having an affair with someone else and he had impregnated her, DNA reports showed otherwise

A 44-year old man, who was a resident of Bandra has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for raping his niece, 17, multiple times. The accused had moved in to take care of the children after his wife's death in 2015.

The case only came to light in 2016 when she was already 22-weeks pregnant. The accused continued to rape the girl even after she was pregnant.

The accused was convicted under Sec 376 (raping a pregnant woman, and the woman is unable to give consent) and sections related to assault on children as per Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Although the accused claimed that the victim was having an affair with someone else and that person had impregnated her, whereas DNA reports showed otherwise.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the victim's maternal aunt had passed away in November 2015. According to the victim, her grandmother kept crying to her mother about the deceased aunt's two daughters as there was no one to look after them. Thus, the victim was left behind by her mother in order for the former to take care of her cousins.

The victim said that she was raped for the first time in February 2016. She revealed that she was waiting outside the house when the accused entered and threatened to kill her if she didn't allow him to rape her.

The victim visited her paternal aunt in June and narrated the incident to her, who in turn informed the victim's parents. She also took her to the doctor who confirmed that she was 22-weeks pregnant.

