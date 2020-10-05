Mumbai Crime: Man rapes, impregnates 14-year-old house help; held

A 25-year-old father of a child was arrested by Nerul police for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old house help.

According to the police, the accused and his wife were looking for a maid to take care of their child as they are both working. In February, the couple met with the victim’s family who lives in the same area and employed the girl, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The victim took care of the child in the absence of the couple. In September, when the accused’s wife went out for a few days, he physically abused and raped her.

He also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident. Reportedly, when the accused’s wife found out, she tried to suppress the matter by asking the victim to take pills.

The matter came to light only when the teen started complaining about stomach ache and it was found out that she was pregnant. Thereafter, the parents of the victim sought help from the police.

An FIR was filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested. The wife of the accused has also been booked.

