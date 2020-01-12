Mumbai Crime: Man rapes, impregnates minor girl on pretext of making her aunt's intimate videos viral

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old accused of allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl on the pretext of making the victim's 21-year-old aunt's intimate videos with him viral on social media if she did not compromise with him. The incident came to light when the minor girl, who got pregnant revealed her ordeal to her aunt and other relatives.

After receiving a complaint from the victim, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Ashish Dubey alias Ajmal Lashkar.

According to the police sources, the accused met the victim's aunt at Jogeshwari during a family function at Baharam Baugh, Jogeshwari. Back then, he posed himself as Ashish Dubey and revealed that he was working with a private firm. He also managed to exchange contact numbers with the victims' aunt and began speaking and chatting on WhatsApp.



The accused, Ashish Dubey alias Ajmal Lashkar was arrested from Khar Road

Dubey lured the victim's aunt and on the pretext of marriage, he made physical relations with her. In the meantime, he came in contact with the victim and one day he forcibly raped her and even threatened to make her aunt's private videos viral social media.

After the family came to know about the girl's pregnancy, they approached the Bangur Nagar police station and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (2), ( I ), (N), (rape multiple time) and 506( threaten) with sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) 4,8,12.

As accused was hailing from Asam and did not have a proper address in Mumbai, the police team under the supervision of senior inspector Shobha Pise, PI Jyoti BagulBhoble, detection in charge API Sanjay Khandale, and Sujit Gunjkar and their detection team laid a trap and caught the accused from Khar Road.

Later, he was produced before the court and remanded in police custody, said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

