Mumbai Crime: Man rapes minor sister-in-law after quarrel with wife, booked under POCSO Act

On Wednesday, the Bangur Nagar police booked an accused for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Bhagatsingh Nagar Goregaon West. According to the police sources, the victim girl is the youngest among seven sisters and was staying at one of her sister's houses for the last couple of months.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel took place between her sister and her brother-in-law last night due to which her sister left the house in anger. The victim and her brother-in-law were searching for her. At around 2 am, the accused and the victim met at a garden where the accused took advantage of her being alone and raped the victim.

When the victim said that she will reveal the whole incident to her other sister who resides in the same locality, the accused got scared and fled from the spot. Later, the victim revealed her ordeal to her elder sister and the two reported the incident to the police, said a police officer from Bangurnagar police station.

According to the police officials, the victim girl is 17-years-old and hails from Uttar Pradesh. She is the youngest among the seven sisters. Her three sisters are married and are living in Mumbai, while the other four sisters are living in at each of their married sister's houses.

The accused's wife told the police that her husband is dapper and was sure that he might have done what her sister complained about, the officer added.

"We have registered the case and booked the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the POCSO Act. The accused is on the run since we have started taking search of him," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates