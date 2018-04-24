Mumbai Crime: Man rapes Saudi Arabia based woman repeatedly and takes obscene pictures of her

The police said that the accused committed the gruesome act at her home in Santacruz when her family had gone to perform the last rites for the womanâs mother

The Santacruz police have arrested a man who allegedly repeatedly raped a woman living in Saudi Arabia. The accused and the woman got to know each other in 2011 and he accompanied her to India in 2016 when she was visiting her family after her mother died.

The police said that the accused committed the gruesome act at her home in Santacruz when her family had gone to perform the last rites for the woman’s mother. He took advantage of the situation and forced himself on the woman and raped her reported the Hindustan Times.

He also secretly took pictures of the woman in a compromising position and used that to threaten her into submitting to want for a physical relationship. He continued to rape her repeatedly on their return to Saudi Arabia.

MM Nerlikar, in his statement at the metropolitan court in Bandra, said “The accused threatened to circulate the woman’s photos. He also attempted to extort her of Rs6.09 lakh using the same pictures as leverage.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates