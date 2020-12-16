Mumbai Crime: Man recruits 29 people for 'back office job', takes Rs 1,000 from each and vanishes

A man was booked for duping at least 29 people he recruited for a back office job in Goregaon (East). On the first day in office, the accused allegedly took Rs Rs 1,000 each from the victims for opening their account in the bank. He also did not pay dues of the tea vendor, driver and stationery provider of his office.

According to Vanrai police, the complainant in the case is ex-servicemen RB Shezulkar, 40, a resident of Matunga. In his complaint, Shezulkar said that last month he came across a back office job vacancy. The victim contacted the mobile number provided in the advertisement and was informed that back office staff is required in a few private banks and that recruitment for the same is being done, states a report in Mumbai Mirror.

“The victim was given phone number of one Alexander Nadar to contact further for the job. On November 13, the victim visited Nadar’s office at Goregaon (E). Nadar told him that the vacancies in the banks had been filled but he if he wanted, he could get a job in his office,” said a police officer.

Nadar asked Shezulkar to pay Rs 1,000 in order to get his salary account opened and two days later gave the victim his appointment letter which promised salary of Rs 15,000 with a position of team leader.

“On November 15, when the victim visited the office, he saw 16 women and 5 men who were also recruited by Nadar. The accused had provided SIM cards to all the new recruits to contact people in need of a job. These SIM cards were procured in the names of the people recruited by Nadar on the basis of the documents submitted to him,” the officer said.

The recruits were assigned the task of calling those who were in need of jobs, and ask them to visit Nadar’s office. They were also asked to check their documents and send them to the accused for an ‘interview’. Nadar would appoint the job applicants immediately and take Rs 1,000 each from them for opening their bank accounts, police said.

“As per the victim, the new appointees were not provided their ATM cards and chequebooks, and when they enquired about this, the accused told them that bank officials would soon visit the office to complete the process. Later, Nadar never visited his office and the victim and other 28 employees realised that Nadar had not opened bank accounts of the employees and had also not paid the tea vendor, car driver and the shop that provided stationery for his office. They then approached the police and got a cheating case registered against Nadar on December 12,” the officer said.

