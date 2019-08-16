Mumbai Crime: Man rides off with bike that collided with his car

mumbai

The incident occurred on the evening of August 13 in front of Wilson College. The accused, Bosco John D'Mello, and his driver insisted that the biker pay up for the damage.

Representation picture

The Gamdevi police have arrested a Bandra-based Management Consultant for running away with a bike of a 24-year-old law student after he collided with his car and refused to pay Rs 10,000 as damages. The incident occurred on the evening of August 13 in front of Wilson College. The accused, Bosco John D'Mello, and his driver insisted that the biker pay up for the damage.

When the biker said he simply could not, D'Mello allegedly told his driver to take away his bike. On Tuesday, Kalpesh Shinde, a resident of LT Marg, was riding his bike towards Gamdevi. When he reached Wilson College junction, he collided with an Innova at the signal. "The bike hit the bumper of the car. Hearing the thud, the driver of the car came out followed by another man in his 50s who was sitting in the rear seat," a police officer said.

"The man in the rear seat identified himself as the car owner and told the biker to pay for the damage to his car. Shinde apologised for the mishap but said he did not have any money to pay at that time," the officer said. Enraged, the owner told the driver to take the bike keys.

The biker again apologised, but the owner told the driver Manojkumar Sahu, 29, to take Shinde's bike. D'Mello allegedly pushed Shinde way and Sahu drove off with the bike. Shinde immediately filed a case at Gamdevi police station.

"The complainant had taken a picture of the car before it drove off, so we tracked the address of the car owner. D'Mello and Sahu were arrested and produced in the court and sent to police custody," a senior police officer said.

