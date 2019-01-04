Mumbai Crime: Man robbed of Rs 12.9 lakh in Thane

crime

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a steel firm employee of Rs 12.91 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Friday.

The incident happened at around 5pm on December 26 near Katai Naka in Manpada area, Assistant Commissioner of Police NT Kadam said. He said that a probe zeroed in on Amol Lokhande (26), a colleague of the victim.

"Lokhande revealed that he had tipped off the robbers who then intercepted the victim at Katai Naka and fled with a bag containing Rs 12.91 lakh," he told PTI.

He said three others had also been arrested in the case and identified them as Vijay Ayer, Ganesh Zende and Gurprit Singh, all residents of Badlapur in the district.

The ACP said Rs 11.57 lakh of the looted money had been recovered and efforts were on to get the rest as well.

