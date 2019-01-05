Mumbai Crime: Man robs dead Navy man's cards, steals over Rs 10 lakh

crime

On June 2, 2018, Captain Ralph Philip Raymond Coutinho, 57, died at Nirmal Ganga Tower CHS in Govandi

The Govandi police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Kurla, Rehan Ismail Memon, for stealing the debit, credit cards and two cellphones of a deceased Indian Navy captain, and withdrawing over Rs 10 lakh from his account.

On June 2, 2018, Captain Ralph Philip Raymond Coutinho, 57, died at Nirmal Ganga Tower CHS in Govandi. After the last rites on June 4, his elder brother Richard Raymond returned to Canada where he stays. On June 5, two of his friends locked Ralph's house as per his instructions. They took along two men, including Memon, to help.

While checking Ralph's emails later, Richard found withdrawals from ATMs. They were R10,50,000 and Rs 22,933 from the debit card. A complaint was lodged with Govandi police and Memon was held on December 30, the other man is absconding. "He is in police custody till January 5. He stole the mobiles and wallet from the house," said Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane.

