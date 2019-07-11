Mumbai Crime: Man robs railway ticket counter to fund drug habit

crime

The accused, who was captured in CCTV footage, was held by the Wadala GRP at Cotton Green station

A team of Wadala GRP nabbed the accused from Cotton Green station

The Wadala Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested an accused for stealing cash from the railway station's ticket counter. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on July 7 at Dockyard railway station.

"When the clerk opened the counter around 7 am, she found the cash missing. When this counter was closed the previous night, the clerk on duty had collected Rs 18,000 of which he had deposited Rs 14,200 in the bank and kept the remaining Rs 3,800 in the drawer for the morning shift clerk to use," Rajendra Pal, senior inspector Wadala GRP said.



The entire theft was captured in a CCTV camera at the Dockyard Road railway station

The clerk immediately informed her seniors about it and the RPF was alerted. The CCTV footage showed an unknown person entering the counter through its window and exiting it within 10 to 15 minutes. A case was then registered with the Wadala GRP under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (trespassing) of the Indian

Penal Code.

According to the police, the accused could not be seen clearly in the footage but his slippers and shirt colour were noted. "On June 9, the Wadala police, on their routine rounds, spotted the suspect in the same attire near Cotton Green railway station," he added.

At the police station, the accused, Sunil Rathod, 25, confessed to his crime after he was confronted with the CCTV footage.

"The forensic team also matched his fingerprints with what they had collected from the spot for verification," Pal said.

Rathod is a resident of Cotton Green area and stole the money to buy drugs. He has been remanded to police custody and his criminal history is being investigated.

