Mumbai Crime: Man robs, throws disabled woman commuter off moving train

A wheel-bound woman was thrown of a moving Gujarat Express train she was travelling from, in a robbery bid in the compartment for the disabled on Friday. The woman, identified as Nagma Ansari, Mumbai central resident and a mother of two, had a marathon surgery at the BYL Nair hospital in which one of her legs had to be amputated and sustained a fracture in the other and is in a critical condition, reported The Times of India.

On the day of the incident, Ansari, who stays with her husband, was on her way home from a mosque in Dadar where she had gone to accept charity. She boarded the Gujarat Express from Dadar station. A man got into the coach for differently-abled just before the train left the station. When he started closing the doors and windows of the compartment, Ansari became suspicious and asked him the reason of doing so, to which he replied that he is a plumber and was going to do some maintenance work in the coach.

After the train started moving, the man asked Ansari to hand over her valuables. When she started screaming for help, he covered her mouth and snatched her handbag to take the phone and cash in her purse. When she protested, he hit her. As Ansari continued to protest, the man dragged her to the door and threw her out of the moving train. As she landed on the tracks near the railway pole, she lost a leg and the other one suffered fractures. The incident was reported to the station master and the GRP. Ansari also suffered a head injury and a fracture in her arm.

An officer said that Ansari was unconscious while being taken to the Nair hospital. Once she gained consciousness, she gave the contacts of her family members. According to the police, the description of the robber looked similar to the person who robbed a senior citizen in an Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central train last month. Ansari was shown the CCTV footage of the incident where she identified the man who robbed and assaulted her. The police file a case of attempt to murder and provisions of the Persons with Disabilities Act.

