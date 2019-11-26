Mumbai Crime: Man robs woman of Rs 1.20 lakh valuables on moving train

Almost a year after a woman was murdered on a train between Borivli and Dadar, a robber assaulted an elderly woman and looted gold and cash worth Rs 1.20 lakh from her on the same route last week. The incident, which started off at the Borivli station where the accused got into the Gujarat-Mumbai passenger train the victim was travelling in, went on till the robber got off between Dadar and Matunga with the valuables.

However, the cops have not yet been able to arrest the accused, who is absconding. Requesting anonymity, an officer said, "After all the passengers in the compartment got off at Borivli, the accused took advantage of the situation and boarded the train. Soon after he closed all the doors and windows of the compartment." According to the woman's statement, the accused first tried to rob her of her valuables but when she resisted, he assaulted her. Later when the train slowed down between Dadar and Matunga, he got off.

Senior PI of Mumbai Central GRP Shailesh Dhiwar said, "The accused robbed the woman of her gold chain and cash. We have registered a case but later it was transferred to Borivli GRP as the incident started there." "Three teams have been formed to look for the suspect, who was spotted in a CCTV footage at Borivli station. We are checking the CCTVs in the city as well," said Bhaskar Pawar, senior PI, Borivli GRP.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates