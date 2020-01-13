Mumbai Crime: Man sends obscene messages, threatens to sexually assault LLB student in Borivli

Recently, the Borivli police arrested a man for allegedly sending vulgar messages and threatening to sexually assault a 22-year-old law student. The accused, who hails from Ahmedabad was identified as Meet Soni, 19. He was arrested from his residence after the complainant, who is a student of LLB filed an FIR last year when she was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group by her friend.

An officer from Borivli police said, "There were 68 people on the group…Soni was one of the members…he got her number from the group and started messaging personally. In a series of lewd messages that Soni sent the woman, he even texted graphical details about how he would sexually assault her. When she threatened to lodge a police complaint, he claimed that he is not afraid of anyone," reports Indian Express.

After realising that the lewd messages did not stop, the law student filed a complaint against the accused with the Borivli police last year in August. During the preliminary inquiry, the police issued a notice to the admin of the group, who denied knowing the accused.

Acting further on the case, the police managed to trace the accused with the help of his call data record and served him a notice, thereby asking him to come to the police station in order to record his statement. "As he failed to appear, a team was sent to his residence and Soni was arrested from Ahmedabad," said the officer.

The accused has been booked under Section 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, 2000.

