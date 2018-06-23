Mumbai Crime: Man sends obscene photos to random women for 'timepass'; held

In March 2018, a woman living in Tardeo received an obscene image on her WhatsApp through an unknown number

The Tardeo cops have arrested a 48-year-old security supervisor who used to send obscene pictures and vulgar messages to random women. Chako Christian Charles, was arrested by Tardeo cops on June 21 from Borivli. According to cops, Chako was sending these pictures while on duty for timepass.

In March 2018, a woman banker, living in Tardeo received an obscene image on her WhatsApp through an unknown number. Initially she ignored the pictures, but pictures were followed by vulgar messages. She then lodged a complaint at Tardeo police station. The cops filed an FIR against an unknown person. A team was formed by Tardeo cops and Police Inspector Umesh Kadam, Assistant Police Inspector Arun Thorat and Police sub-Inspector Arjun Padwale were part of the investigation.

Senior Inspector of Tardeo Police station Sanjay Surve said, "We analysed technical data and found the location of the sender. On June 21, we laid a trap at Dattapada, Borivli and nabbed him. He was identified as Chako Christian Charles. The arrest was made under IPC section 354 A, D, 509 and relevant sections of IT Act. The accused was produced in court on Friday and was remanded in police custody till June 25."

Surve added, "Charles was using Truecaller app to zero in on females. He used to type random numbers in Truecaller. If the number turned out to be of any woman, he used to send pictures of male and female private parts. Not only he used to send pictures but also lewd messages as a follow-up. We are also investigating with how many women he has chatted and to how many he has sent such pictures."

