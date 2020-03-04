Mumbai Crime: Man who sent porn videos, obscene photos to celebrity dermatologist held

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old man for Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending porn videos, obscene messages and photos to a 39-year-old celebrity dermatologist last year.

According to the police, Shyamji Mishra posed as a patient and harassed the dermatologist on the phone at her clinic. However, the dermatologist immediately blocked his number and filed a complaint with the police, said a report in Hindustan Times. A police officer said they received the complaint on August 2019 and started their investigation after an FIR was registered under section 354(A), 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.

Dayanand Bangar, Senior Inspector at Oshiwara said they arrested Mishra from Unnao, brought him to the city on Monday and filed a charge sheet in the case. A police officer said when Mishra got no response for his Instagram messages, he started sending messages to the victim’s mobile number, which he got from her social media account.

