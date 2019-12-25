Mumbai crime: Man sentenced to 22 years imprisonment jumps parole, kidnaps lady

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An accused convict sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment in minors gang rape in Punjab allegedly jumped parole and fled to Mumbai and went kidnapping a lady just after a couple of days he was released. Since he was hiding in Vasai yesterday, he was caught by the Waliv police and the victim was rescued and given their custody to the Punjab police.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Dhurvachand Kumar 24 and was caught by the Waliv police from Naigaon yesterday. According to the police sources, Suraj was booked and arrested with a couple of other accused in the gang-rape case of a minor girl by the Ladowal police Punjab in the year 2015.

In 2018, the Ludhiana session court sentenced him to 22 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 51 thousand. He was imprisoned in Ludhiana jail but in the month of October 2019, he was released on Parole and was supposed to return to jail till 26 November. Meanwhile, he kidnapped a lady and fled to Mumbai and was living in Naigaon area Vasai east.

A case under section 365, 504 and 120(b) was registered against him at Ladhowal police station, the police were searching him they get some input and alert the Waliv police.

Under the guidance of the SP Gaurav Singh, the detection team including the police constable Valvi, Yogesh Ghuge, Mahesh Bodke we caught the accused rescued the victim(kidnapped lady) latter handed both to the Punjab police said the senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates