Mumbai Crime: Bandra man sets wife on fire as three-year-old watches

A 32-year-old man from Bandra allegedly set his wife on wife and killed her in front of their three-year-old son. The accused, Mohammed Akhlaq Nasim Qureshi suspected that his 23-year-old wife was having an affair. As per Bandra police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple got into an argument and picked up a can of kerosene out of anger and poured it on his wife.

As soon as the neighbours saw a fire blazing outside inside the accused house's, they contacted the police control room.

A team from Bandra police station reached the spot and took Maryam to Bhabha Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

After the arrest, Qureshi told the police that he and Maryam had been married for over five years but they had started fighting for the past three months. He said that he had gone to Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh for work earlier this year and his wife and son stayed behind in Mumbai.

A police officer said, "Since then, they used to fight regularly. Qureshi became so suspicious that he used to doubt his wife even when she went to the market. We arrested him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was produced in court."

