Mumbai Crime: Man sexually assaults 9-year-old neighbour, gets 15 years in jail

A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old neighbour, two years ago.

The accused — name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity — was found guilty under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused promised to give the girl some money and took her to an isolated place near Reay Road railway station and sexually assaulted her, public prosecutor Vinod More said.

A passer-by saw him committing the heinous act and took him to a police station.

Five witnesses were examined during the trial, the prosecutor said, adding that on Tuesday special judge for POCSO Act cases S J Gharat sentenced him to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment.

