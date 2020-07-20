Mumbai crime: Man slits 13-year-old boy's throat days after minor argument

An auto driver was arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old boy, whose decomposed body was found in Malvani on Friday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Vidyanand Yadav, had a minor tiff with his neighbour Karan Bahadur a few days ago. Yadav had objected to minor constructions Bahadur was doing in his house and this led to an argument, reports Mumbai Mirror.

On Friday, Bahadur allegedly lured the boy on the pretext of giving him a ride in his auto. He took the victim to Malvani and slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

On Friday afternoon, the police found the decomposed body of the boy lying in the bushes. According to the report, the head was completely decomposed and had got detached from the body. However, a locket, clothes, and footwear found on the body helped the police find the identity of the victim and tack his family.

“We found a locket, clothes, and footwear on the decomposed body. This matched with the description of a kidnapping case registered by Vidyanand Yadav’s family at the Aarey police station. We contacted the family and they identified the body. They also informed the police that Vidyanand had a fight with Bahadur,” deputy commissioner of police (zone XI), Vishal Thakur was quoted as saying in the report.

During interrogation, Bahadur confessed to committing the murder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news