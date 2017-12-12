Mumbai Crime: Man, son cheat government of Rs 1.21 crore sales tax, held

The Sewri police have arrested a father-son duo of a trading company for allegedly defrauding the state government of sales tax worth R1.21 crore

The Sewri police have arrested a father-son duo of a trading company for allegedly defrauding the state government of sales tax worth R1.21 crore. The two allegedly forged bills to cheat the sales tax department, causing revenue loss to the state. Vashi residents Ritikesh, 29, and Ravindra Hotkar, 56, were arrested recently on the complaint of Deepak Kshirsagar, assistant sales tax commissioner. The two run Sai Ram Trading Corporation in Darukhana area of South Mumbai. Police said, the complainant alleged that Hotkars, during the period of April 1, 2008, to March 31, 2012, caused revenue loss to the tune of R1.21crore by indulging in fraudulent practices.



"The accused prepared and submitted forged and bogus bills in order to evade sales tax. The irregularities cropped up in the audit carried out by the department. Following this, it complained to the police and a case was registered," said a police officer.

The police also said the Hotkars had fled from their office after a complaint was lodged against them. They were, however, arrested shortly after based on reliable information from sources. The two have been charged under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 74(1)(2)(4)(5) of the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002.

