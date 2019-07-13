Mumbai crime Man, son held for raping teenage relative in Palghar

crime

A 55-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping and making pregnant their 17-year-old relative in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, the victim girl has been staying with the accused, a resident of Jambulpada, because her father is an alcoholic.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a student of class 8, between January and June this year, a Valiv police station official said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

