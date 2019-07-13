Mumbai crime Man, son held for raping teenage relative in Palghar
The victim girl has been staying with the accused, a resident of Jambulpada because her father is an alcoholic
A 55-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping and making pregnant their 17-year-old relative in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.
According to police, the victim girl has been staying with the accused, a resident of Jambulpada, because her father is an alcoholic.
Also read: Palghar Crime: One held in Talasari businessman's murder
The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a student of class 8, between January and June this year, a Valiv police station official said.
The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.
Also read: Mumbai Crime: Woman poisons her two children, commits suicide in Palghar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mumbai Crime: Man kills model after sex, stuffs body in suitcase