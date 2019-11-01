Mumbai crime: Man stabbed, wife hurt in quarrel over water in Goregaon

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour and his wife was seriously injured after a quarrel in a chawl in Goregaon early on Thursday. A report in The Times of India, said the incident happened at 3.45 am on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Nandlal Kanojiya and his wife Urmila (40) were filling tap water near his residence in the Baba Singh Chawl, near MTNL junction.

According to the police, the culprit approached Kanojiya and argued with them over filling water, after which he pulled out a knife and stabbed Kanojiya multiple times. When Urmila tried to intervene to save her husband, the culprit and his associates also attacked her and fled the scene.

Hearing the victims' screams, neighbours came to their aid and rushed them to Shatabdi hospital. Kanojiya was declared dead on arrival whereas Urmila, who was critically injured was shifted to Nair Hospital. The police said that the culprit and Kanojiya have had arguments earlier too.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Woman sends sister's obscene photos to lover, arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates