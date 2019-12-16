Mumbai Crime: Man stalks, abuses woman over rejection, arrested in Chembur

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The RCF police in Chembur arrested a 21-year-old man for stalking and verbally abusing a 19-year-old woman. The complainant alleged that the accused had proposed her and started stalking and abusing after she did not reciprocate his advances. The victim added that the accused had also abused and threatened her parents when they tried to intervene.

According to the police, the accused, Vishal Mane is a resident of Vashi Naka. He was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant said that Mane was her classmate in school and had recently proposed to her, but she declined. Sopan Nighot, senior police inspector, RCF Police said, "Since then, Mane started stalking her. On December 11 around 11 pm, the complainant was sitting outside with her parents, when the accused approached and abused her. When her father intervened, the accused abused him too."

According to the police, Mane repeated the act on December 14 after which the victim's parents' approached the police and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

