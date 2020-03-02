Mumbai Crime: Man stalks, harasses former colleague on multiple occasions, arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for alleged stalking and harassing his former colleague at multiple occasions by Amboli police. According to the police, the man was working with the woman in a multi-national bank in the suburbs till he was fired after the management learned about the complaint, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the 29-year-old woman, who hails from Delhi, was staying in Andheri with her parents for the past 10 years. She joined the fraud department of the bank in July 2019, where the accused was also working. A month after joining the company, the man starting harassing the woman and she filed a complaint against him at the Bangur Nagar police station. After the bank learned of the police complaint, the man was asking to leave the company.

The man continued harassing the woman even after he was fired from the bank. He threatened her to withdraw her complaint, after which she registered a non-cognisable complaint against him. But the woman’s ordeal did not end there. The man then constantly called her and sent her messages from February 16 to 20. The woman, terrified by the man’s harassment, approached the police after which a second FIR was filed against him.

On Saturday, the man sent a message to the woman, asking her to marry him. He also asked her to meet him as he was waiting outside her building. When the woman came down, he hugged her, terrifying her. She then dialed the 100 helpline and by the time the police arrived at the spot, the man had fled.

He was arrested the next day and was charged with stalking and molestation under sections 354 (D) and 354 respectively, a police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates